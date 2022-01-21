Amar Jawan Jyoti’s eternal flame at India Gate to get merged with National War Memorial's torch

Amar Jawan Jyoti’s eternal flame at the India Gate lawns will be merged with the National War Memorial's torch on Friday. For over 50 years, the flame has been burning.

This comes days ahead of the Republic Day celebration on January 26.

Scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm, the ceremony will be presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna, the officials said.

According to the sources, the move has been taken after it was found that the upkeep of two flames was becoming highly difficult.

It was also argued that as the National War Memorial for the martyrs of the country has already come up, why is there a need of a separate flame at the India Gate, the army sources said.

The National War Memorial also has the names of the martyrs, which are inscribed on the India Gate, the army sources added.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was lit in 1972 in memory of the Indian soldiers, who died in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

