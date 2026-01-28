/Ajit Pawar's death a conspiracy? Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hints at plane crash, demands SC probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged a conspiracy in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after he lost his life in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred after a chartered Learjet 45XR crashed while landing at Baramati airport in Pune due to a technical failure.

"I am very much shocked and saddened to hear the message of Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister. He died this morning in a plane crash. I am really shocked to see the news. There is no safety and security of the people of this country, even the political leaders," said the CM in Kolkata, news agency IANS reported.

"I do not know what the fate of the opposition political parties is, but it was very much with the ruling party. But a few days ago, I came to know that from a social network that somebody from the other party gave a statement that Ajit Pawar is willing to leave the BJP...," she added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WATCH: d

Incident captured on CCTV

The plane which crashed in the morning was a Learjet 45XR operated by VSR Ventures. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. Based on reports, the DGCA confirmed that the aircraft encountered "severe technical difficulties and instability" during its final approach, despite having clearance to land.

According to eyewitnesses quoted in several reports, the aircraft was making "a lot of noise" before it slid off the runway at the threshold, veered into an adjoining field, and suffered a massive explosion. Some reports also said that the aircraft was on its second landing approach when the pilot lost control.