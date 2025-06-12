Air India Boeing plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: How it happened, how many passengers, who said what

An Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed during takeoff in the west Indian state of Gujarat on Thursday (June 12). The Boeing 787-8 passenger jet had 242 people on board whenit crashed near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Here is who said what on the crash:



Air India

In a post on X.com, Air India confirmed the crash.



“The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals,” it said.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” it added.



India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA





DGCA said the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (VT-ANB) crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025.

It said 242 people were on board: Two pilots, 10 cabin crew, and 230 passengers.

The aircraft was under command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal (8,200 hours experience) with First Officer Clive Kundar (1,100 hours experience).

The plane departed Ahmedabad at 13:39 IST (08:09 UTC) from runway 23.

It issued a MAYDAY call to ATC post-takeoff, but no further response to ATC calls.

The plane crashed outside the airport perimeter, with heavy black smoke reported at the site.

Rescue operations are underway with fire engines and ambulances.

Casualty details unconfirmed.

Air India and authorities (including Civil Aviation Minister) are responding, with further updates pending.

Flight Radar





“We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight #AI171 from Ahmedabad to London,” tweeted flight tracker Flight Radar on X.com.



“We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after take off. The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-AN.”





Ministry of Civil Aviation





In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859 We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected.





UK embassy in India





“We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport,” the UK embassy said on X.com.

“We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” it said.







Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport





A spokesperson of the Ahmedabad airport said: “Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport.”

"As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

“Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation,” it said.



Further updates will be provided as soon as available, it added.

Ahmedabad Police







Ahmedabad police said that 70-80 per cent of the residential area where the plane crashed has been cleared. “All agencies have been involved,” it said, requesting everyone to cooperate.









N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India



"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," said Chandrasekaran.



"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted."



"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," Chandrasekaran added.



Indian PM's Office





“Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad,” the Indian prime minister's office said.

"The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.

“All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway,” it added..

