/Ahmedabad plane crash: 500 Boeing 787 jets faced allegations over faulty aircraft parts

Published: Jun 12, 2025, 16:19 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 16:31 IST
An Italian supplier allegedly used faulty metals in parts for nearly 500 Boeing 787 jets between 2017 and 2020. The issue passed audits and raised serious safety concerns.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Boeing)
Faulty Parts in Boeing 787 Jets
Between 2017 and 2020, an Italian supplier provided faulty titanium and aluminium parts for nearly 500 Boeing 787 jets. reported via Leonardo. These parts were made with cheaper metals but passed audits, raising safety concerns.
2 / 7
(Photograph:Boeing)
How the Scam Was Discovered
The case began in 2020 when Italian police caught workers dumping chemical waste near a factory. This led to an investigation revealing the use of low-grade metals in plane parts.
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Parts Made with Wrong Metals
The supplier, Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS), allegedly used pure titanium instead of a stronger titanium alloy. This switch affected important floor fittings in Boeing 787 jets.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)
Audits Failed to Detect Issues
Despite passing audits by three different bodies, no physical checks were made on the parts. Experts say this shows serious gaps in the aerospace industry’s quality control.
5 / 7
(Photograph:Boeing)
Safety Risks Highlighted
Faulty floor fittings could cause the jet’s floor to collapse in an emergency landing. The FAA has not grounded planes but will require inspections to find and replace bad parts.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)
Legal Action and Denials
Italian prosecutors charged MPS executives with fraud and safety breaches. The company denies the allegations.
7 / 7
(Photograph:Boeing)
Boeing’s Response and Industry Impact
Boeing calls its quality system comprehensive, but faces criticism for its quality. As per the report, the scandal adds to Boeing’s challenges after past safety crises and raises questions about supplier oversight worldwide.