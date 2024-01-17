Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Mumbai Airport face heavy fines for violating aviation protocols

Indian aviation authorities, comprising the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), have imposed significant fines on Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet for non-compliance with standard operating procedures and security protocols.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) is slapped with a total fine of Rs 90 lakh ($1,08,204), with BCAS and DGCA imposing fines of Rs 60 lakh ($72k) and Rs 30 lakh ($36k), respectively. IndiGo is fined Rs 1.2 crore ($1,44,282) by BCAS for lapses in security measures, particularly the incident where passengers were observed eating on the tarmac, as captured in a viral video. This is not a tourist spot. This is Mumbai airport. No facility provided by the airline.

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a… pic.twitter.com/MMbZKhQLs0 — SK Chakraborty (@sanjoychakra) January 17, 2024 × IndiGo's passenger incident triggers penalties

IndiGo passengers rushed out of an aircraft at Mumbai airport, sitting on the tarmac, and were seen having food following the delayed Goa-Delhi flight on January 14.

The DGCA, in its January 17 order, deems IndiGo and MIAL non-proactive in anticipating and facilitating passenger needs during the situation.

DGCA imposes a fine of Rs 30 lakh ($36k) each on Air India and SpiceJet for rostering pilots during foggy conditions, violating low-visibility operation instructions issued in a November 6, 2023 meeting.

The penalty is related to the rostering of "non-CAT III compliant pilots" during low visibility at Delhi airport, leading to diversions of Delhi-bound flights.

MIAL's response to the show-cause notice is deemed unsatisfactory, indicating a failure to adhere to safety requirements specified in the "Air Safety Circular 04 of 2007."

The penalties on Air India and SpiceJet stem from the failure to roster "CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots" during December 25-28, 2023, impacting flight operations at Delhi airport due to dense fog.