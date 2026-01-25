Google Preferred
Published: Jan 25, 2026, 20:27 IST | Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 20:30 IST
Indian President Droupadi Murmu Photograph: (PTI)

Story highlights

The awards also included one Ashok Chakra to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Shukla created history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). 

Indian President Droupadi Murmu approved the gallantry awards for 70 personnel from the Indian armed forces and the central armed police forces on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The awards also included one Ashok Chakra to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Shukla created history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). The awards include: three Kirti Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous award, one Bar to the Sena Medal (Gallantry), and 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry).

