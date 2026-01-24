/‘We Iranians know how to defend ourselves’: Iran FM lashes out at ‘confused clown’ Zelensky over his remark on Tehran

Days after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Iranian government of killing their own people to stay in power, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a war of words against him on Friday (Jan 23). The minister dimissed the accusations and called Zelensky a “confused clown" and accused him of exploiting Western support. “The world has had enough of Confused Clowns, Mr. Zelensky," Araghchi wrote, claiming the Ukrainian leader had been “rinsing American and European taxpayers to fill the pockets of his corrupt generals."

"@ZelenskyyUa has been rinsing American and European taxpayers to fill the pockets of his corrupt generals and to confront what he calls an unlawful aggression in violation of the UN Charter.At the same time, he openly and unashamedly calls for unlawful U.S. aggression against Iran in violation of the same UN Charter," Araghchi wrote.

"The world has had enough of Confused Clowns, Mr. Zelensky. Unlike your foreign-backed and mercenary-infested military, we Iranians know how to defend ourselves and have no need to beg foreigners for help," he added.



Zelensky made the remarks that drew Tehran’s ire while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday. “If the regime survives, it sends a clear signal to every bully kill enough people, and you stay in power," Zelensky said.