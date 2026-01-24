/‘We Iranians know how to defend ourselves’: Iran FM lashes out at ‘confused clown’ Zelensky over his remark on Tehran

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 23:40 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 23:54 IST
Abbas Araghchi (File) Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

After Zelensky accused the Iranian government of killing its own people for power, Tehran's FM lashed out at the Ukrainian leader and called him “confused clown”. 

Days after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Iranian government of killing their own people to stay in power, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a war of words against him on Friday (Jan 23). The minister dimissed the accusations and called Zelensky a “confused clown" and accused him of exploiting Western support. “The world has had enough of Confused Clowns, Mr. Zelensky," Araghchi wrote, claiming the Ukrainian leader had been “rinsing American and European taxpayers to fill the pockets of his corrupt generals."


"@ZelenskyyUa has been rinsing American and European taxpayers to fill the pockets of his corrupt generals and to confront what he calls an unlawful aggression in violation of the UN Charter.At the same time, he openly and unashamedly calls for unlawful U.S. aggression against Iran in violation of the same UN Charter," Araghchi wrote.

"The world has had enough of Confused Clowns, Mr. Zelensky. Unlike your foreign-backed and mercenary-infested military, we Iranians know how to defend ourselves and have no need to beg foreigners for help," he added.


Zelensky made the remarks that drew Tehran’s ire while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday. “If the regime survives, it sends a clear signal to every bully kill enough people, and you stay in power," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also criticised what he described as Western inaction over the violence in Iran. “There was so much talk about the protests in Iran but they drowned in blood. The world has not helped enough the Iranian people; it has stood aside," he said, speaking in English.

