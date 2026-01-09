Google Preferred
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 24:28 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 24:28 IST
File image Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an audio message on Tuesday (Jan 20), said that he was invited to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an audio message on Tuesday (Jan 20), said that he was invited to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace." He said he could not work alongside his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. "We did receive the invitation; our diplomats are working on it," Zelensky said, adding that "it's still very hard for me to imagine how we and Russia could be together in any kind of council."

Moreover, discussing the ongoing saga surrounding the Greenland takeover quest by the American president, the Ukrainian leader said that he is “worried” that the Greenland dispute could divert attention away from the war in Ukraine. “I’m worried about any loss of focus during a full-scale war,” Zelenskyy was quoted by AFP as having told reporters.

“I want very, very much America to hear Europe, to truly hear it in the format of diplomacy. I think that’s what will happen and I strongly believe there won’t be any major threats,” he said.

