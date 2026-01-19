/‘She’s doing tremendous job’: Trump stands with Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer after she’s accused of taking employee to strip club

A latest report has claimed that the US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer took a staff of her department to a strip club during an official work tour. This information was revealed after an inquiry into the matter. As per the report, Chavez-DeRemer was on a 5-day visit to her home state of Oregon last spring to engage with Governor Tina Kotek and the CEO of a local truck manufacturing company. During this trip, her team took a break to visit the Angels PDX club located outside of Portland on April 18.

As per The New York Post, travel vouchers have revealed that the total expense incurred for the trip to Oregon for US taxpayers amounted to $2,890.06.

“Secretary Chavez-DeRemer firmly denies any allegations of wrongdoing,” stated her lawyer, Dr. Nick Oberheiden, in a statement addressing the allegations related to the strip club, as per the UK Independent. “Her utmost priority remains to advance President Trump’s agenda by continuing her hard and successful work for the betterment of the American people," he added.

The former Republican congresswoman was also accused of having an affair with a staffer and drinking in her office during the workday, the outlet reported. This came after a report from January 9, which said that a complaint was filed against the secretary with the Department of Labor’s inspector general, Anthony D’Esposito. The complaint accused her of misusing her authority, keeping a supply of alcohol in her office, and engaging in an extramarital relationship with a subordinate.