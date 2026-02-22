/‘Used global event for dirty, naked politics’: PM tears into Congress for shirtless protest at AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a severe attack on the Congress party over the shirtless protest staged by its workers during the India AI Impact Summit, accusing the principal opposition party of converting a global platform into a stage for its “dirty and naked politics." “The protest embarrassed the country before international delegates attending the summit,” PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Meerut after inaugurating development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore.

“The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of foreign guests. The country already knows you are naked; why did you need to remove your clothes?” he said.

Calling the incident proof of the party’s ideological decline, the prime minister alleged that Congress leaders were “busy defaming their own country.”

PM added that Congress leaders were praising those who heaped insult on India instead of expressing regret over the incident. “But unfortunately, leaders of such an old party, instead of being ashamed, are openly praising those who insult the country,” he said, adding that Congress allies had distanced themselves after the Delhi protest.

“Only Congress leaders are hell-bent on ruining the country. If you want to sit in the Prime Minister’s chair, you must first win the trust of the people,” he said.

The remarks came days after around 10 Indian Youth Congress workers entered the venue using QR-coded passes and staged a protest inside Hall No. 5 of Bharat Mandapam in Delhi by removing their T-shirts and raising slogans against the Prime Minister.

Security personnel quickly removed the protesters, though the disruption briefly startled delegates attending the global event.

Brought ‘shame’ to the nation: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party which is a Congress ally and part of the INDIA bloc, also criticised the Indian Youth Congress’ shirtless protest, saying it brought “shame” to the nation. Speaking to reporters in Jhansi on Saturday, Akhilesh said that Congress should have refrained from such an act before foreign delegates.

“We may have internal rifts; the whole nation knows that the BJP lies. But, they should have refrained from doing something that brings shame to our country in front of foreign delegates and world representatives,” the SP chief said.

‘They made us all feel ashamed’: YSR Congress chief

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also criticised the shirtless protest and wrote on X, “Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed. Where is our politics heading! No one should ever demean our country.”

“Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world,” he added.

‘Utterly unbecoming and reprehensible’: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati also said that the protest by young Congress members at an internationally significant event like the AI Impact Summit was ‘utterly unbecoming and reprehensible’.

“Had this conference not been of international stature, it would have been a different matter altogether; however, such conduct during the summit is a cause for concern, meaning it would be fitting not to tarnish the dignity and image of our country,” she posted on X.

‘Congress topless, brainless, shameless’: BJP MP

The ruling BJP had slammed the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the shirtless protest on Friday, calling it a “despicable act”. BJP MP Sambit Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party are traitors of the highest order. The nation’s biggest traitors. Wherever the country progresses, wherever happiness prevails, they will surely spoil it. These are traitors...I have only three words for Congress: topless, brainless, shameless.”