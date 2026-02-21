/‘Iran will not bow its head to pressure from world powers,’ says President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that his country would not bow its head to pressure from world powers amid rising tensions and nuclear talks with the United States. “World powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads... but we will not bow our heads despite all the problems that they are creating for us,” Pezeshkian said in a speech carried live by state TV.

“We made a pact in the government that even if all the powers of the world stand unfairly against us to make us bow, we will not surrender,” Pezeshkian said at a ceremony honouring the Paralympic medalists on Saturday.

“You did not surrender to difficulties, and we too, despite all the problems they created and the wounds inflicted on our society, will not surrender to problems and coercion,” he added.

Pezeshkian’s made the statement even as The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier had transited the Strait of Gibraltar and was heading east toward the Middle East to support possible strikes on Iran.

Iran’s FM contests Trump's claim, says ‘share evidence’

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the government has released a list of 3,117 people, whom he described as “victims of recent terrorist operation”, including about 200 security personnel.

“If anyone disputes accuracy of our data, please share any evidence,” Aragchi wrote on X.

The foreign minister made the remark after US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that 32,000 people were killed during the protests. Trump said the people of Iran have lived in hell under the theocratic establishment.

The threat of war looms increasingly large over Iran and the region, with Serbia on Saturday becoming the latest country to urge its citizens to leave Iran immediately.

‘Majority of those killed are ordinary people’

Mai Sato, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, has said more than 20,000 civilians may have been killed. Sato was among 30 special rapporteurs and international human rights experts who signed a joint statement on Friday calling on Iranian authorities to fully disclose the fate and whereabouts of tens of thousands arrested or missing after the nationwide protests and to halt all related death sentences and executions.

The experts said that the vast majority of those detained or killed are ordinary people, including children, from all provinces and diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, as well as Afghan nationals, besides lawyers representing protesters, medical professionals who treated the wounded, journalists and writers, artists and human rights defenders.

Speaking to a US television network on Friday, Araghchi said that Iran’s nuclear programme has no military solution. “A diplomatic solution is at our reach; we can easily achieve [it],” Araghchi said.

He hit out at the enormous US military build-up in the Middle East, which includes two aircraft carriers and dozens of fighter jets, calling it “unnecessary and unhelpful”.