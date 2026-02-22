/‘Don’t let evil go unchecked...': Is disagreement within Trump's team reason for delay in striking Iran?

Republican senator Lindsey Graham's latest statement has exposed the disagreements within US President Donald Trump's team over the issue of striking Iran. The South Carolina Republican urged Trump to to go ahead with military action against Iran. He said that Trump should not let the “evil go unchecked.” This comes amid warning against his advisers counselling restraint amid ongoing nuclear talks. "I understand concerns about major military operations in the Middle East, given past entanglements. However, the voices who counsel against getting entangled seem to ignore the consequences of letting evil go unchecked,” Graham reportedly told Axios.

Last week, Graham said that if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stays in power, it is a big win for Tehran. His remarks suggested that America is planning a military action against Iran within “weeks, not months.” He said that the “risk of regime change is real." "There are unknowns. But let me just say this, I’m willing to take that risk. I think the Iranian people have the potential to be a great ally of the United States, Israel and the region,” Graham said.

Meanwhile, USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier was sighted in the waters off Gibraltar near northern Africa, heading to West Asia. USS Abraham Lincoln is currently positioned in the Arabian Sea, approximately 150 to 300 miles off the coast of Oman. US has evacuated hundreds of troops from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to a report by The New York Times. Iran and US tensions are at its peak with several reports signalling that US President Donald Trump may order a limited strike on Iran amid Tehran's failure to strike a nuclear deal with Washington.