/‘Why haven’t they surrendered?’ Trump ‘curious’ on Iran’s position amid US strike threats

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said on Saturday (Feb 21) that US President Donald Trump is “curious” why Iran has not surrendered yet despite the mounting pressure from the United States to agree to a deal on its nuclear program. This comes amid tensions between the two nations as Trump threatens to strike Iran if diplomacy fails.

In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff addressed tensions with Iran, saying, “I wouldn’t use the word ‘frustrated’ because he knows he has a lot of alternatives, but the president is curious why they haven’t surrendered.”

He added that Trump is asking, “Why under this kind of pressure with the amount of naval power we have there, why haven’t they come to us and said ‘we declare we don’t want weapons, and this is what we’re willing to do.’”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Witkoff noted that “it’s hard to bring them to that point.”

Trump’s envoy added that the US red lines require Iran to maintain “zero enrichment” of uranium, adding that Tehran’s enrichment has reached beyond levels required for civilian purposes.

Earlier on Thursday (Feb 19), Trump warned Iran of making a “meaningful deal” within 10-15 days or face grave consequences, suggesting possible military action in the Middle East. The US has expanded its military deployment in the Middle East with the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group positioned near Iranian waters, signalling readiness amid escalating rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council, stated that any attack on Iran would make US bases, facilities and assets “legitimate targets”.