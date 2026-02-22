/Iran preparing for war with Israel and US? IRGC takes over Hezbollah amid escalating tensions - What this means

Trump has suggested that "bad things" will happen if Tehran did not strike a deal, saying that it had 15 days to agree. The US had hit Iran last year after a failed nuclear diplomacy and 12-days war with Israel. While Iran has said that would be submitting a draft proposal for an agreement soon, Axios reported this week, citing an unnamed senior US official, that Washington was prepared to consider a proposed deal that only permitted “small, token enrichment.” Meanwhile, students in Iran reignited anti-regime protest and chanted ‘death to Khamenei’ slogans, while also urging Trump to intervene and ‘finish the job.’ Nuclear talks between the United States and Iran wrapped up in Geneva on February 17. While both sides report progress on "guiding principles," the differ in their approach on uranium enrichment.