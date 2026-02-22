/Third Tejas LCA crash: Aircraft damaged, pilot safe after landing incident

A Tejas Light Combat Aircraft has crashed in an accident. This marks the 3rd occurrence of a crash involving the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. According to sources cited by the Economic Times, the crash occurred at a key Indian airbase during the landing phase after a training sortie. The pilot ejected safely and did not suffer any serious injury. The aircraft, however, has suffered serious structural damage and is deemed unserviceable by the Indian Air Force.

The incident involved one of the 32 single-seat LCAs delivered to the Air Force by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The delivery of the advanced Mk1A variant has been delayed, missing multiple deadlines. The Air Force has placed an order of 180 LCA Mk1A from HAL.

This is the third crash involving HAL-Tejas; the first one was near Jaisalmer in March 2024, when the aircraft crashed while coming from a firepower demonstration. The pilot escaped successfully as the aircraft crashed. The second crash happened in November 2025, when the fighter jet was involved in an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow. The tragic accident cost the life of Wing Commander Namansh Syal. An investigation into the crash is still underway. There has yet to be any official statement on the February 2026 crash.