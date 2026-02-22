/Ukrainian authorities investigate deadly blasts in Western Ukraine as 'terrorist attack'

Early Sunday morning (February 22), Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, was hit by a series of deadly explosions that authorities are investigating as a “terrorist attack.” The blasts occurred after police responded to an emergency call about an intrusion at a store near the city center. The first explosion took place soon after the police arrived, followed by a second blast when additional officers responded. The attack resulted in the tragic death of 23-year-old policewoman Viktoria Shpylka, who was remembered by her colleagues for her kind and supportive nature.

Shpylka had married a fellow officer just a year earlier. Along with her, around two dozen people, including officers and civilians, were injured, and both a patrol car and a civilian vehicle were damaged. Lviv's regional prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation, labeling the incident a “terrorist act.” While the circumstances remain unclear, Ukrainian authorities are working to identify the perpetrators. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that a suspect connected to the attack had been detained.

This attack on Lviv, far from the front lines, highlights the ongoing danger posed by Russian aggression. The city had previously been considered a relatively safe refuge for displaced Ukrainians, but recent events have shown that no part of the country is immune to violence. In addition to the Lviv attack, Zelensky also reported that Russia launched one of its largest missile and drone assaults in weeks, targeting cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa. The strikes focused on critical infrastructure, especially Ukraine’s energy sector. At least one person was killed in Kyiv, with several others injured.