'Only 2% water left in dams...': PM Modi highlights demerit of key clause in Indus Water Treaty

India's stand on the Indus Water Treaty remains steady; reiterating that fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 26) highlighted excerpts from the pact. During his address in the western state of Gujarat, he said that the capacity of the dams has reduced to only 2% to 3%.



"I want to tell the new generation how our country has been ruined. If you study the nitty-gritties of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, you will be stunned," PM Modi alerted the youth of the country.

"It was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu and Kashmir would not be cleaned. Desilting would not be done. The bottom gates for clearing sediments were to remain shut. For 60 years, these gates were never opened. Reservoirs that were supposed to be filled to 100% capacity have now been reduced to only 2% to 3%," he added.



After the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed the nation that the Indus Water Treaty would remain in abeyance after Pakistani nationals in the country were given an ultimatum to leave within 48 hours.



PM Modi further added, "I haven't done anything, we've said we have kept it on abeyance. And people are sweating there (Pakistan). We have opened the dam gates for cleaning, and it's already flooding there (Pakistan)."



The nation's statement has remained the same, be it in the United Nations or public addresses. The stand remains the same and unchanged.