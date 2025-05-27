Kashmir witnessed 1st terror attack on night of partition, 75 years on...: PM Modi slams Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits out at Pakistan once again during his address in the western state of Gujarat. While speaking to a crowd in Gandhinagar, he highlighted that the night of partition in 1947, when Pakistan was formed, Kashmir bore the brunt of the first terror attack.

"In 1947, when Maa Bharti (referring to India) was partitioned, shackles should have been broken, but instead arms were cut as the country was divided into three parts. On that very night, the first terrorist attack took place in Kashmir. A part of Maa Bharti was captured by Pakistan using terrorists in the name of Mujahideen," said PM Modi.

"If only these Mujahideen were killed that night… and Sardar Patel's wish was that until we get PoK, our armed forces should not stop. But no one listened to him, and now we have been facing this (terrorism) for the last 75 years," he added.

Referring to the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, he said it was only another such example of it.