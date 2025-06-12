'No survivors', says Gujarat police officer after Air India plane crashes onto residential area in Ahmedabad - Report

A top police officer said there appeared to be no survivors after the crash of an Air India plane into a residential area near the Ahmedabad airport soon after takeoff in the western state of Gujarat on Thursday (June 12).



The flight AI 171 crashed during takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 2 pm local time.



The Boeing 787-8 passenger jet had 242 people on board. The fact that it crashed into nearby residential buildings means there could be casualties on the ground, too.

No survivors likely, says police officer





Speaking to news agency Associated Press, Ahmedabad’s city police commissioner said there appeared to be no survivors.

“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” AP quoted Commissioner GS Malik as saying.

With the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died,” he added.

“Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said as quoted by AP.





'Lost lots of people', says govt official

A spokesperson of India's external affairs ministry said “we lost lots of people” in the crash.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, the spokesperson said the situation is still evolving, and they have to wait for information on exact casualty figures.

Indian army assisting in disaster aid



Some 130 Indian Army personnel have been deployed to assist civil administration in the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts after the crash.

The Indian Army engineering teams were deployed with bulldozers for debris clearance.

Army medical teams comprising doctors and paramedics, Quick Action Teams (QATs), fire-fighting assets with fire extinguishers and water bowsers, and provost staff were also pressed into service. The Military Hospital has also been placed on standby, said the Indian Army.



Kith and kin of passengers await information



Anxious family members have gathered outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for information about their loved ones who were on board the London-bound Air India aircraft.

A man could be seen breaking down and pleading with the authorities to let him in.

