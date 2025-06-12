(Photograph: Virtual Aviation Wiki )

Ellesmere International Boeing 787 incident

In January 2020, Minecraft International Boeing 787, flying from Ellesmere to Minecraft in Canada, collided mid-air with an Akira Airlines 787, which was en route from Robloxia to Tokyo. An air traffic control (ATC) error caused the tragic incident, resulting in 653 fatalities and marking it as the worst aviation disaster in Ellesmere’s history.