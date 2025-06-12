/Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner climbed just 625 feet, struggled to gain altitude before crashing

Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner that was carrying 242 people from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed just moments after takeoff, and radar data reveals that it managed to climb only 625 feet and could not gain further altitude, leading to the aviation disaster.

The flight departed from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm IST and lost contact with air traffic control less than a minute later.

According to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, the aircraft’s signal was lost at an altitude of just 625 feet, a dangerously low height for a jet of its size and weight, especially since it was heavily fuelled for a long-haul journey.

Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic in real time from all around the world, said in a tweet, “The aircraft involved in the Air India #AI171 crash is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration number VT-ANB and serial number 36279.First flight of the aircraft was on 2013-12-14 and it was delivered to Air India in January 2014.”

“Air India flight #AI171 was scheduled to fly from Ahmedabad International Airport to London Gatwick Airport. The signal from the aircraft was lost at 08:08 UTC (13:38 local time) at 625 feet, less than a minute after take off.”

In a following tweet, Flightradar24 said, “Initial ADS-B data from flight #AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with an vertical speed of -475 feet per minute.”

Several videos that have been shared by locals on social media also show the plane struggling to gain altitude and descending rapidly, followed by a loud explosion and a massive fireball as it crashed.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site as the plane turned into a fireball as it was heavily fuelled for the long flight.

Pilots Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar were experienced

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the crew, led by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, issued a MAYDAY call moments after takeoff, signaling a critical emergency, but no further communication was received. Both pilots were experienced.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, while the co-pilot had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is equipped with advanced navigation and safety systems that enhance situational awareness and operational efficiency. The aircraft had flown to Ahmedabad from New Delhi earlier in the day.

Experts suggest that the heavy fuel load for the international route could have worsened the post-crash fire.

Black box will reveal crucial details

The black box would establish whether the disaster resulted from mechanical failure, engine malfunction, bird strike, onboard fire, or human error. The recordings will reveal crucial details about the crew's MAYDAY call, any automated warnings received, and attempted recovery manoeuvres during those critical moments after takeoff.

The flight data recorder will show precise engine performance parameters, control surface positions, and system warnings. The Cockpit Voice Recorder could capture any emergency checklists being executed, crew coordination efforts, or discussions about mechanical problems.

Once recovered, the devices will be sent to forensic laboratories under the DGCA or Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau for analysis.