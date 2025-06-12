/Ahmedabad plane crash | Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight, 'mayday' call, 61 foreigners onboard: What we know so far

An Air India aircraft with 242 people onboard crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12). The incident took place in Meghani area near the Ahmedabad airport, five minutes after take-off. The plane, en route to London, had taken off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm IST.

Here's what we know so far

An Air India flight A171, which was en route to London Gatwick, crashed five minutes after takeoff. The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian besides the crew. Rescue operations are underway. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been moved from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site. A total of three more teams are being moved from Vadodara. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, issued a "Mayday" call to Air Traffic Control shortly before the plane lost contact. A mayday call is an internationally recognised distress signal used in radio communication. It indicates an imminent danger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the situation. In a post on X, he said that the incident is 'heartbreaking beyond words.' He added that he has been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. Reacting to the incident, UK PM Keir Starmer said the scenes emerging from the site of the crash are "devastating". The UK PM said he is being kept updated as the situation develops. Buckingham Palace said King Charles is also being briefed on the crash. Air India changed its profile picture on its social media handles to black as a sign of mourning. On its website, Air India is carrying the flight number - AI 171 - in black with a black band.

An Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859 We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected. Video captured exact moment Air India's AI -171 passenger aircraft crashed:

9. The plane crashed into a medical college hospital hostel.



10. Air India has issued a helpline number for passenger assistance: 1800 5691 444. Ahmedabad City Police issues emergency number 07925620359 for police emergency services and information. The British government has set up a helpline number for UK citizens: 020 7008 5000.



11.A help desk and assistance area are being set up outside the now temporarily closed Ahmedabad airport for the relatives of passengers.