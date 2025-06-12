/Ahmedabad plane crash: What is a Black Box and why it’s crucial in crash investigations

Published: Jun 12, 2025, 16:47 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 16:47 IST
(Photograph:World Aviation Flight Academy)
What Is a Black Box?
Despite the name, a black box isn’t actually black. It's a bright orange, rugged recording device that stores vital flight data. Commercial aircraft carry two types: the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).
(Photograph:Simply Flying)
What Does It Record?
The FDR logs technical data such as airspeed, altitude, engine performance, and flight control inputs. The CVR captures cockpit sounds — including conversations, alarms, and ambient noise — from the last two hours before a crash.
(Photograph:Simply Flying)
How Is It Built?
Black boxes are engineered to survive extreme conditions: high-impact crashes, deep-sea pressures, and intense fires. They are housed in crash-survivable memory units and designed to remain intact long enough for retrieval and analysis.
(Photograph:Zee News)
How Do Investigators Use It?
After an accident, black boxes are among the first items searched for. Once recovered, they help investigators reconstruct the flight’s final moments. The data is matched with air traffic communication and radar logs for a complete picture.
(Photograph:Boeing)
Why Is It Crucial in Crash Investigations?
The black box provides factual, timestamped information from the aircraft itself, helping identify the cause of a crash — whether due to technical failure, human error, or external conditions. It forms the core of official accident reports.
(Photograph:Boeing)
How Long Does Recovery Take?
Depending on crash location, black boxes can take days to months to retrieve — especially in oceanic accidents. They emit a locator signal for up to 30 days, which aids search teams in deep or remote terrains.
(Photograph:Boeing)
Are There Future Replacements?
Some aviation experts advocate for real-time streaming of flight data to reduce reliance on physical recovery. However, due to bandwidth, cost, and privacy concerns, black boxes remain the global standard for crash investigations.