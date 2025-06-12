Ahmedabad plane crash 'devastating', says UK PM Keir Starmer, world leaders react

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat was boarded by 242 people, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals. The plane took off for Gatwick from the Ahmedabad international airport at 1:39 PM but after 5 minutes of flight it crashed.

The tragedy has not only come as a shock to Indians but people across the world.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer took to X and wrote, “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families.”

The Canadian high commission reacted saying, “Canada expresses our deepest condolences following the tragic plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.”

The Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong expressed grief over the incident and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our hearts go out to the passengers and their families. We stand in solidarity with all those affected in this difficult time."

The Maldivian president Mohamed MuizzuI extended support and wrote, "express profound sadness at the tragic crash of @airindia flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad. At this difficult time, the government and people of #Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India."