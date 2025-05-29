'Geographically and politically separated': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says people of PoK will return to India

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in an address, said that the people of PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) are our brothers, whose separation he attributed to geography and politics.

While speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Business Summit, the defence minister also made a bold statements about how fostering terrorism has a hefty price to pay. Talking about the terror outfits in Pakistan, he said, “The business of terrorism is not cost-effective; one may have to pay a heavy price, and Pakistan has an idea of this.”

"I believe that the people of PoK are our own, part of our family. We have full faith that our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today, will return to India someday."

He added, "We have recalibrated our engagement and scope of dialogue with Pakistan."

Reiterating the country's stance on terrorism and restricted engagement with neighbouring Pakistan, he said, "We have redesigned and refined our strategy and response against terrorism. If we speak, it will be only on terrorism and PoK, if not for these issues, then there won't be any engagement."

India has been ramping up its ‘Make in India’ programme, which is encouraging homegrown initiatives. The country aims to produce more in the country, trying to reduce imports. Singh said, “Under the AMCA (advanced medium combat aircraft) project, there is a plan to develop five prototypes, which will later go into series production."

He further added, "This decision should be considered a milestone in the history of the Make in India program”