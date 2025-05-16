Published: May 16, 2025, 09:33 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 09:33 IST

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (May 16), while addressing Indian Air Force warriors at the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat, said that the "new India is not tolerant towards terrorism".

In what was an apparent warning to Pakistan amid recent tensions, the Indian defence minister said that not only was the new India not "tolerant" towards terrorism in all its forms but it "retaliates"

Singh said that Pakistan was on "probation" till it improves its behaviour, or otherwise it would be given "strict punishment".

"We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given the strictest punishment. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world."

Addressing the jawans, he said, "You have made the entire nation believe that Naya Bharat ab sahan nahi karta, balki wah palat kar jawab deta hai," which translates to 'New India doesn't tolerate terrorism, rather it retaliates'.

The defence minister also paid homage to those who lost during Operation Sindoor. Praising the military operation's execution, he said, "Whatever you (Indian Air Force) did during Operation Sindoor, has made all Indians proud – whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan."

"It would not be incorrect for me to say that the duration people take to have breakfast, you used that duration to deal with enemies. You dropped missiles by going to the land of enemies. Its echo did not remain restricted just to the borders of India, the entire world heard it. That echo wasn't just of missiles but also of your valour and the bravery of jawans of the Indian Armed Forces," the Defence Minister added.