'Not a symbol of vanity but of courage': Rajnath Singh decodes significance of Sindoor
Published: May 16, 2025, 08:11 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 08:11 IST
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh explained the significance of the Opewration Sindoor and the actual meaning of "Sindoor". While addressing the Army at the Air Force Station in Bhuj, Gujarat, Singh said, "I once again want to congratulate all of you on the success of Operation Sindoor."
"I will just say that your courage has shown that this 'Sindoor' is a symbol of courage, not vanity. It is a symbol of determination, not beauty. It is a red line of dangour that India has drwan on the forehead of terrorism," Singh said.
"Even Pakistan has accepted the power of BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, "Din mein taare dekhna." Made in India BrahMos missile showed 'raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala' to Pakistan..." Singh said in his address.