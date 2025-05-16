Published: May 16, 2025, 08:11 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 08:11 IST

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh explained the significance of the Opewration Sindoor and the actual meaning of "Sindoor". While addressing the Army at the Air Force Station in Bhuj, Gujarat, Singh said, "I once again want to congratulate all of you on the success of Operation Sindoor."

"I will just say that your courage has shown that this 'Sindoor' is a symbol of courage, not vanity. It is a symbol of determination, not beauty. It is a red line of dangour that India has drwan on the forehead of terrorism," Singh said.

"Even Pakistan has accepted the power of BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, "Din mein taare dekhna." Made in India BrahMos missile showed 'raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala' to Pakistan..." Singh said in his address.

"Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan... I feel proud to be present here," he added.

"I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country," Singh said.

"India wants IMF to re-think funding to Pakistan," Singh added.

"Pakistani giverement will spend the taxes from the citizens to fund the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Masood Azhar with ₹14 crore," Singh said.

"Despite the fact that he (Azhar) has been named as a terrorist by the United Nations," the Indian defence minister aded.

"India urges to IMF to re-think its devcision of funding Pakistan with $1 billion. And also refrain any sort of help in furture as well," singh said.