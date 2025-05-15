(Photograph: )

BrahMos in combat role

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which was jointly developed by DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, was reportedly used in the May 10 strikes, causing significant damage to Pakistani airbases. BrahMos flies at the speed of Mach 2.8 which is almost three times the speed of sound, and has gained it's place in the list of one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles. The Government sources indicated that as much as 20 per cent of Pakistan’s air force assets were destroyed.