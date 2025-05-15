Published: May 15, 2025, 12:06 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
What set this operation apart was not just its military precision, but the use of indigenously developed weapons systems, many of which, being deployed in active conflict for the first time.
1 / 14
(Photograph:)
Precision strikes with indigenous firepower
India's Operation Sindoor was a high-stakes military action targeting terror camps and strategic military installations deep inside Pakistan. What set this operation apart was not just its military precision, but the use of indigenously developed weapons systems, many of which, being deployed in active conflict for the first time.
2 / 14
(Photograph:)
BrahMos in combat role
The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which was jointly developed by DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, was reportedly used in the May 10 strikes, causing significant damage to Pakistani airbases. BrahMos flies at the speed of Mach 2.8 which is almost three times the speed of sound, and has gained it's place in the list of one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles. The Government sources indicated that as much as 20 per cent of Pakistan’s air force assets were destroyed.
3 / 14
(Photograph:)
Home-grown air defence
India’s multi-layered air defence system successfully intercepted most incoming Pakistani missiles and drones. While Russia's S-400 gained worldwide acclamation, it is important to mention India's Akash Shield. Developed by DRDO and the Samar system, built in collaboration with Indian industry, Akash is a short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM), which played an important role in thwarting Pakistani aerial incursions into India. Akash, probably, first of it's kind system, is capable of engaging four aerial targets simultaneously at a range of 25 kms.
4 / 14
(Photograph:)
The Drone war
The D-4 anti-drone system was developed by DRDO and it combines radar, RF sensors, and EO/IR cameras for 360-degree drone detection. This system used non-kinetic jamming and directed energy weapons to down enemy drones, including Unmanned combat aerial vehicles(UCAVs).
5 / 14
(Photograph:)
India-Israel collaboration
Barak-8 missiles and SkyStriker kamikaze drones, jointly developed with Israel also contributed significantly to India's defensive and offensive actions during the Operation. Barak-8 is a medium range surface-to-air missile jointly developed by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries.
6 / 14
(Photograph:)
The use of Satellites
Recently, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said that at least 10 satellites were continuously working, 24x7, for the strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country.
7 / 14
(Photograph:)
Indian-made radars in full use
The operation also saw extensive use of Indian-built radar systems, such as Rajendra, Rohini, and low-level transportable radars. These radar systems provided early warning, target acquisition, and continuous tracking of incoming threats across the battlefield. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the operation “a validation of Made-in-India defence systems.”
8 / 14
(Photograph:)
Precision strikes with indigenous firepower
India's Operation Sindoor was a high-stakes military action targeting terror camps and strategic military installations deep inside Pakistan. What set this operation apart was not just its military precision, but the use of indigenously developed weapons systems, many of which, being deployed in active conflict for the first time.
9 / 14
(Photograph:)
BrahMos in combat role
The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which was jointly developed by DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, was reportedly used in the May 10 strikes, causing significant damage to Pakistani airbases. BrahMos flies at the speed of Mach 2.8 which is almost three times the speed of sound, and has gained it's place in the list of one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles. The Government sources indicated that as much as 20 per cent of Pakistan’s air force assets were destroyed.
10 / 14
(Photograph:)
Home-grown air defence
India’s multi-layered air defence system successfully intercepted most incoming Pakistani missiles and drones. While Russia's S-400 gained worldwide acclamation, it is important to mention India's Akash Shield. Developed by DRDO and the Samar system, built in collaboration with Indian industry, Akash is a short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM), which played an important role in thwarting Pakistani aerial incursions into India. Akash, probably, first of it's kind system, is capable of engaging four aerial targets simultaneously at a range of 25 kms.
11 / 14
(Photograph:)
The Drone war
The D-4 anti-drone system was developed by DRDO and it combines radar, RF sensors, and EO/IR cameras for 360-degree drone detection. This system used non-kinetic jamming and directed energy weapons to down enemy drones, including Unmanned combat aerial vehicles(UCAVs).
12 / 14
(Photograph:)
India-Israel collaboration
Barak-8 missiles and SkyStriker kamikaze drones, jointly developed with Israel also contributed significantly to India's defensive and offensive actions during the Operation. Barak-8 is a medium range surface-to-air missile jointly developed by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries.
13 / 14
(Photograph:)
The use of Satellites
Recently, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said that at least 10 satellites were continuously working, 24x7, for the strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country.
14 / 14
(Photograph:)
Indian-made radars in full use
The operation also saw extensive use of Indian-built radar systems, such as Rajendra, Rohini, and low-level transportable radars. These radar systems provided early warning, target acquisition, and continuous tracking of incoming threats across the battlefield. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the operation “a validation of Made-in-India defence systems.”