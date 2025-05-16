Published: May 16, 2025, 07:11 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
As the dust settles after Sindoor, one thing stood out clearly: Indian missiles played a decisive role in countering Pakistan’s aggression with precision and effectiveness.
1 / 14
(Photograph:)
Missile technology
Missile technology defines modern warfare and the same was proven right in India's recent Operation Sindoor. As the dust settles after Sindoor, one thing stood out clearly: Indian missiles played a decisive role in countering Pakistan’s aggression with precision and effectiveness. But which missile type among Cruise, ballistic and hypersonic poses the greatest threat in a real-world strike scenario, here's an in-depth comparison of cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles.
2 / 14
(Photograph:)
Cruise Missiles – low, slow and precise
The cruise missiles operate like unmanned aircraft. They fly within the Earth’s atmosphere at lower altitudes—often just 50 to 100 metres above ground—making them relatively hard to detect on radar. Propelled by jet engines, they use GPS, terrain mapping, and inertial navigation for guidance.
3 / 14
(Photograph:)
Indian Cruise Missiles
India’s BrahMos missiles is among the fastest in this category, reaching supersonic speeds. The subsonic Nirbhay and the under-development Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) are also among India's cruise missiles. Typically used for targeted strike, Cruise missiles are valued for their precision.
4 / 14
(Photograph:)
Ballistic Missiles – speed and range
Ballistic missiles are rocket-powered at launch and follow a high-arching path, exiting and then re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. During descent, they have the ability to reach hypersonic speeds—up to Mach 20.
India’s Agni-V, with a range over 5,000 km, is designed for such strategic deterrence. Ballistic systems are effective for long-distance strikes with high-impact. However, its their predictable arc that makes them easier to track.
5 / 14
(Photograph:)
Hypersonic Missiles
Travelling at speeds like Mach 5 and above, hypersonic missiles blur the line between ballistic and cruise systems. They are more maneuverable mid-flight, making them almost impossible to intercept with existing defences. Russia’s Zircon, China’s DF-ZF, and the U.S. AGM-183A are some of the examples.
6 / 14
(Photograph:)
Guidance and survivability
Cruise missiles often use satellite and terrain-based systems while Ballistic missiles rely on inertial guidance. However, Hypersonic weapons incorporate advanced onboard sensors for dynamic mid-course corrections. Ballistic missiles are most vulnerable to defence systems. Cruise missiles evade via terrain. Hypersonic weapons, due to speed and manoeuvrability, are the hardest to stop
7 / 14
(Photograph:)
Factors that makes a missile ‘lethal’?
Lethality depends on speed, precision, and survivability. While ballistic missiles have the capability of carrying larger payloads, cruise missiles mark themselves ideal for surgical strikes. Hypersonic missiles on the other hand, combine speed and stealth—making them the most difficult to defend against.
8 / 14
(Photograph:)
Missile technology
Missile technology defines modern warfare and the same was proven right in India's recent Operation Sindoor. As the dust settles after Sindoor, one thing stood out clearly: Indian missiles played a decisive role in countering Pakistan’s aggression with precision and effectiveness. But which missile type among Cruise, ballistic and hypersonic poses the greatest threat in a real-world strike scenario, here's an in-depth comparison of cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles.
9 / 14
(Photograph:)
Cruise Missiles – low, slow and precise
The cruise missiles operate like unmanned aircraft. They fly within the Earth’s atmosphere at lower altitudes—often just 50 to 100 metres above ground—making them relatively hard to detect on radar. Propelled by jet engines, they use GPS, terrain mapping, and inertial navigation for guidance.
10 / 14
(Photograph:)
Indian Cruise Missiles
India’s BrahMos missiles is among the fastest in this category, reaching supersonic speeds. The subsonic Nirbhay and the under-development Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) are also among India's cruise missiles. Typically used for targeted strike, Cruise missiles are valued for their precision.
11 / 14
(Photograph:)
Ballistic Missiles – speed and range
Ballistic missiles are rocket-powered at launch and follow a high-arching path, exiting and then re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. During descent, they have the ability to reach hypersonic speeds—up to Mach 20.
India’s Agni-V, with a range over 5,000 km, is designed for such strategic deterrence. Ballistic systems are effective for long-distance strikes with high-impact. However, its their predictable arc that makes them easier to track.
12 / 14
(Photograph:)
Hypersonic Missiles
Travelling at speeds like Mach 5 and above, hypersonic missiles blur the line between ballistic and cruise systems. They are more maneuverable mid-flight, making them almost impossible to intercept with existing defences. Russia’s Zircon, China’s DF-ZF, and the U.S. AGM-183A are some of the examples.
13 / 14
(Photograph:)
Guidance and survivability
Cruise missiles often use satellite and terrain-based systems while Ballistic missiles rely on inertial guidance. However, Hypersonic weapons incorporate advanced onboard sensors for dynamic mid-course corrections. Ballistic missiles are most vulnerable to defence systems. Cruise missiles evade via terrain. Hypersonic weapons, due to speed and manoeuvrability, are the hardest to stop
14 / 14
(Photograph:)
Factors that makes a missile ‘lethal’?
Lethality depends on speed, precision, and survivability. While ballistic missiles have the capability of carrying larger payloads, cruise missiles mark themselves ideal for surgical strikes. Hypersonic missiles on the other hand, combine speed and stealth—making them the most difficult to defend against.