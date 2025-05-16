(Photograph: )

Ballistic Missiles – speed and range

Ballistic missiles are rocket-powered at launch and follow a high-arching path, exiting and then re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. During descent, they have the ability to reach hypersonic speeds—up to Mach 20. India’s Agni-V, with a range over 5,000 km, is designed for such strategic deterrence. Ballistic systems are effective for long-distance strikes with high-impact. However, its their predictable arc that makes them easier to track.