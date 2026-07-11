Why only 21 B-2 bombers were built?

The investigation found that moisture had entered the aircraft's air data system sensors — the sensors that measure airspeed and angle of attack. The moisture caused the system to provide incorrect data to the flight control computers during the takeoff roll. The computers, receiving bad sensor readings, gave incorrect commands to the control surfaces. The aircraft rotated at the wrong angle, stalled at low altitude, and there was no altitude to recover. The crash was caused by moisture — the same environmental vulnerability that defines so much of the B-2's maintenance requirements.