/44 hours from Missouri to bomb Afghanistan and back! B-2 bombers longest combat mission in aviation history

Three things enabled a 44-hour combat mission from Missouri: the B-2's global range when combined with aerial refuelling, its stealth capability that allowed it to enter Afghan airspace without fighter escort or suppression support, and its massive payload allowing it to carry enough weapons to justify the journey. No other aircraft in the world could have done all three simultaneously. A non-stealthy aircraft would have needed forward basing, fighter escorts, and suppression aircraft — all of which required time to position that the mission did not have.