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Pratibha Ranta, Shanaya Kapoor to Riccha Sinha: Five actresses who proved the saree is the ultimate glam statement

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 19:31 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 19:31 IST

Five actresses, five completely different readings of the same garment. That is the thing about the saree. It does not have a single mood or a single moment. And these five actresses have proved that the saree is the ultimate glam statement

Actresses who proved saree is the ultimate glam statement
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(Photograph: X)

Actresses who proved saree is the ultimate glam statement

The saree has never really needed a comeback. It just needed a new generation of women confident enough to wear it entirely on their own terms. Here are five looks that prove exactly that.

Shanaya Kapoor
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Shanaya Kapoor

Steel blue meets silver in a fully embellished saree that reads like liquid metal in motion. The sculptural off-shoulder blouse with its swirl detailing is the kind of construction that earns its own moment, and Shanaya wears it with the directness of someone who knows exactly what she walked into. Diamond drops, a hand chain, and a gaze that gives nothing away.

Suhana Khan
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Suhana Khan

Deep violet georgette, a heavily embroidered corset blouse, a polki belt cinching the drape, and jewellery that layers without cluttering. Suhana plays this one straight. There are no distractions. Just a colour that commands the frame and a silhouette that knows it.

Medha Shankar
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Medha Shankar

A hand embroidered and embellished organza saree in aquamarine hues of watercolour blues and pinks, paired with oversized chandbali earrings and gold bangles, Medha Shankar paints a pretty picture as she wears the saree the way it was perhaps always meant to be worn.

Riccha Sinha
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Riccha Sinha

A sheer black saree with scattered sequin embroidery, a gold cuff watch as the only accessory, and the kind of composure that somehow communicates complete authority. Riccha Sinha does not need to announce the look. The look announces itself, and then waits for the room to catch up.

Pratibha Ranta
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Pratibha Ranta

Lime green organza, a sequinned spaghetti-strap blouse with delicate floral embroidery, Pratibha's look is quietly electric. The colour does the heavy lifting, and she lets it. Understated confidence, fully loaded.

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