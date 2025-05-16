'Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's message from Bhuj Air Base
Published: May 16, 2025, 06:59 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 06:59 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bhuj Air Base in Gujarat on Friday (May 16). "Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan... I feel proud to be present here," Singh said in his address.
