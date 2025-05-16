Published: May 16, 2025, 06:59 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 06:59 IST

Story highlights Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bhuj Air Base in Gujarat on Friday (May 16). "Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan... I feel proud to be present here," Singh said in his address.

Show Full Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bhuj Air Base in Gujarat on Friday (May 16).

"Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan... I feel proud to be present here," Singh said in his address.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Speaking at Bhuj Air Base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "....Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victoryagainst Pakistan... I feel proud to be present here." pic.twitter.com/qjs8MLwsdn



