Very low calorie diets could be safe for obese teens, say researchers

The European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2024) presented new research which stated that short-term very low-calorie diets are safe for teenagers living with moderate to severe obesity. However, it should be monitored by an experienced dietitian.

According to a report published in Medical Express, researchers in Australia whose work will be soon presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice stated that many teens who participated in the study found a very low-calorie diet to be an acceptable strategy to lose weight.

The study stated that very low-energy diets (VLED) comprise eating less than 800 calories per day and are advised for obese persons who want to lose weight but do not react to standard diets and exercise programmes.

Notably, VLEDs are dietary preparations that meet all nutritional requirements while also providing between 1845 and 3280 KJ (450 and 800 Kcal) per day. This meal replacement is used three times each day to replace breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Several studies have shown that VLEDs can cause rapid weight reduction in young individuals, however, there is limited information on general adverse effects and VLED acceptability in young people.

There is also limited data on the impact of VLEDs on the growth, heart health and psychological well-being of young people.

As quoted by The Guardian, Dr Megan Gow, of Children's Hospital Westmead Clinical School, The University of Sydney, Westmead, Australia, said that such fears are unjustified.

"Given the associated rapid weight loss, their use should be emphasised in clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of severe obesity and obesity-related complications in adolescents, especially before pharmacological or surgical intervention," said Dr Gow.

Obesity and underweight are both forms of malnutrition and are detrimental to people's health in many ways.

Obesity among teens in India

A global analysis published in The Lancet journal stated that about 12.5 million children aged between five and 19 in India were overweight in 2022. It stated that of the 12.5, 7.3 million were boys and 5.2 million girls.

The total number of children, adolescents and adults worldwide living with obesity has surpassed one billion.

The researchers said that these trends, together with the declining prevalence of people who are underweight since 1990, make obesity the most common form of malnutrition in most countries.