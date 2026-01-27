Using same period product for years? Doctors warn this could be mistake

The biggest mistakes women make while choosing and using period products involve prioritising convenience over health (scented products), using incorrect absorbency levels, and failing to change products frequently enough, which can lead to discomfort, infections, or Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS).



Health experts warned that several women put their intimate health at risk unknowingly by sticking to the same menstrual products for years without reassessing whether they still suit their bodies. Gynaecologists say that habits, convenience and cost often outweigh health considerations—leading to irritation, infections and chronic discomfort that many women wrongly accept as “normal”.

What do health experts say?

In response to the issue, Dr Irfana Shahul Hameed, obstetrician and gynaecologist with Plush, highlighted the most common mistake she experienced during practice that women are reluctant to change period products. She said," As a practising gynaecologist, I hear women say, 'I’ve always used this, so I never thought of changing it.' And that, honestly, is the biggest mistake. Many women continue using the same period product for years without ever checking if it still suits their body or lifestyle."



"One issue I see very often in my clinic is women wearing pads or tampons for far longer than recommended simply because they’re busy or the flow feels light. Even during low-flow days, a product should be changed every few hours to avoid irritation, infections, and rashes. Another concern is fragranced or highly processed products. These may smell pleasant, but they can disturb the natural balance of the intimate area and trigger itching, burning, or recurrent infections," she added.



What alarms doctors the most, however, is how discomfort during periods has become normalised. "What worries me most is how normalised discomfort has become. Periods are not meant to be unbearable. If you experience constant itching, redness, or unusual discharge during your cycle, your period product could be the reason. There is no “best” product for everyone, only what works best for you. Pay attention to your body, read labels, maintain hygiene, and don’t hesitate to switch if something doesn’t feel right," Dr Irfana further added.

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Namrata Gupta, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at CK BIRLA HOSPITALS, Jaipur, says menstrual product choices are often made without understanding their long-term health impact.



"Many women choose period products based on convenience, habit, or cost, without realising that this decision directly affects their intimate health. Menstrual needs are not universal—flow pattern, skin sensitivity, daily activity, and medical history differ from one woman to another—yet the same product is often used month after month without questioning whether it is truly appropriate," Dr Namrata said.



She also highlights risks associated with tampon use, particularly when products are not changed on time. Delayed replacement has been linked to toxic shock syndrome, while inappropriate absorbency levels can cause problems at both ends of the spectrum—leakage and skin maceration on one hand, and vaginal dryness or microscopic mucosal injury on the other.



"From a medical standpoint, prolonged use of the same pad or tampon creates a warm, moist environment that increases friction against the skin. This can lead to contact dermatitis and encourage the overgrowth of bacteria and fungi. In the case of tampons, delayed changing is also linked to a well-recognised risk of toxic shock syndrome. Absorption choice matters just as much: products with inadequate absorption increase leakage and skin maceration, while excessively absorbent tampons may cause vaginal dryness and microscopic mucosal injury," she added.



"Menstrual hygiene plays a critical role as well. Poor hygiene practices are strongly associated with vulvovaginitis, urinary tract infections, and local skin infections. Despite this, many women continue to use heavily fragranced products, which can irritate sensitive tissue and disrupt the natural vulvovaginal balance," Dr Namrata also said.



Perhaps most concerning, Dr Gupta adds, is the tendency to dismiss warning signs such as excessive pain, repeated leakage, rashes, or recurrent infections, which are often accepted as “part of periods” rather than recognised as signals that the chosen product or practice is unsuitable.