/Nipah alert: THESE nations roll out Covid-style screening after Bengal outbreak—Check what travelers must know

Several airports across parts of Asia are on high alert after the Nipah virus outbreak was reported in West Bengal, prompting tightened health surveillance and travel screening. The step was taken mostly by Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan for the precautionary measures after five cases of Nipah virus were confirmed in Bengal.
Out of five cases, at least two cases of Nipah virus have been confirmed. Meanwhile, stringent measures were seen in the last few weeks against a possible Nipah virus outbreak, especially in the neighbouring state of Odisha and in Kerala, according to a report in the ET.
In response to the alert, the public health minister of Thailand heightened the screening process at major airports for passengers arriving from West Bengal. The move taken by the government aims to detect infected passengers at the initial stage, support rapid isolation if needed and reduce the risk of cross-border spread.
At Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports, travellers are being screened for fever and related symptoms, The Independent reported. Airport authorities are also distributing health “beware” cards that advise passengers on steps to take if they develop symptoms after possible exposure.
The guidelines for passengers after the Nipah virus outbreak include:
- Temperature screening and mandatory health declaration forms on arrival
- Preliminary health checks by airlines before boarding
- Secondary assessment or isolation for travellers showing symptoms or fever
- Issuance of “Health Beware Cards” outlining warning signs and recommended actions
Officials have stepped up sanitation and disease-control readiness at Phuket International Airport as part of preventive efforts.
“Thailand's Department of Disease Control screens travellers from West Bengal, India at Suvarnabhumi & Don Mueang airports starting 25 January amid Nipah virus outbreak. Health officials implement strict measures as passengers show excellent cooperation at checkpoints,” the Thai government said.
According to local media, travellers arriving with high fever or symptoms suggestive of Nipah infection will be moved to quarantine facilities. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has also directed to enhance screening at caves and natural tourist sites across Thailand, citing concerns over the outbreak in India, and urged tourists to follow the strict advisory: “Don’t hunt, don’t forage, don’t eat.”