/Nipah alert: THESE nations roll out Covid-style screening after Bengal outbreak—Check what travelers must know

Several airports across parts of Asia are on high alert after the Nipah virus outbreak was reported in West Bengal, prompting tightened health surveillance and travel screening. The step was taken mostly by Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan for the precautionary measures after five cases of Nipah virus were confirmed in Bengal.



Out of five cases, at least two cases of Nipah virus have been confirmed. Meanwhile, stringent measures were seen in the last few weeks against a possible Nipah virus outbreak, especially in the neighbouring state of Odisha and in Kerala, according to a report in the ET.



In response to the alert, the public health minister of Thailand heightened the screening process at major airports for passengers arriving from West Bengal. The move taken by the government aims to detect infected passengers at the initial stage, support rapid isolation if needed and reduce the risk of cross-border spread.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



At Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports, travellers are being screened for fever and related symptoms, The Independent reported. Airport authorities are also distributing health “beware” cards that advise passengers on steps to take if they develop symptoms after possible exposure.

The guidelines for passengers after the Nipah virus outbreak include:

Temperature screening and mandatory health declaration forms on arrival

Preliminary health checks by airlines before boarding

Secondary assessment or isolation for travellers showing symptoms or fever

Issuance of “Health Beware Cards” outlining warning signs and recommended actions

Officials have stepped up sanitation and disease-control readiness at Phuket International Airport as part of preventive efforts.



“Thailand's Department of Disease Control screens travellers from West Bengal, India at Suvarnabhumi & Don Mueang airports starting 25 January amid Nipah virus outbreak. Health officials implement strict measures as passengers show excellent cooperation at checkpoints,” the Thai government said.