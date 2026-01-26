'Ghost mode activated': Why USS Abraham Lincoln has turned off Its transponders as it's heading towards Iran?

The move to "Ghost Mode" is a psychological tool in Trump’s coercive diplomacy. As of January 26, 2026, the Lincoln is expected to be somewhere between the Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Oman, but its exact distance from the Iranian coast remains a mystery. This uncertainty forces Iranian military planners to remain on high alert across their entire southern coastline, draining their personnel and resources. The "Ghost Ship" narrative sends a clear message: the Armada could be 500 miles away, or it could be launching F-35s from just over the horizon.