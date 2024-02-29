Measurable impact of 'brain fog' linked to long Covid: Study

A study suggests that individuals enduring long-term effects of Covid-19 exhibit measurable memory and cognitive impairments comparable to a discrepancy of approximately six IQ points.

A study involving over 140,000 participants conducted in the summer of 2022. The research suggests that the repercussions of Covid-19 on cognitive and memory functions may persist for a year or more post-infection.

Notably, individuals with persistent symptoms lasting over 12 weeks displayed more significant deficits in tasks related to memory, reasoning, and executive function. Scientists assert that these findings provide concrete evidence of the tangible impact of brain fog.

Professor Adam Hampshire, a cognitive neuroscientist at Imperial College London and the study's lead author, highlighted the significance of the study, stating that while the concept of brain fog has been widely reported, this research demonstrates its correlation with objectively measurable impairments.

The study, conducted on participants from the React cohort, revealed that even after a year or more, individuals who had previously been infected but were symptom-free still exhibited detectable cognitive deficits, equivalent to around three IQ points.

For those with unresolved symptoms lasting beyond 12 weeks, the deficit was more pronounced, amounting to approximately six IQ points.

Dr. Maxime Taquet from the University of Oxford, not involved in the study, emphasised that while the average cognitive deficits may be small, a considerable minority could experience more significant impairments affecting their daily functioning and work capacity.

Encouragingly, individuals with longer-lasting symptoms that eventually resolved demonstrated deficits comparable to those who experienced a mild, short-duration illness. On the other hand, individuals with unresolved symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more (indicative of long Covid) and those who had been hospitalised for Covid-19 exhibited more noticeable and broader-ranging cognitive deficits.

Variations were also observed among those infected with early virus variants, though attributing these differences to vaccine introduction and improved treatment during the pandemic's progression was inconclusive.