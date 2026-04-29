/FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'Referee’s decision': Players may get red card for leaving pitch in protest or covering mouths

The FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on June 11, has made the players leaving the pitch in protest and covering their mouths susceptible to a potential red card. The policy change was confirmed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on Tuesday (Apr 28) ahead of FIFA meeting in Vancouver, Canada on Thursday (Apr 30). The red card will be at referee's discretion, confirmed IFAB in a statement. The changes come on the back of two incidents - Senegal players walking off the pitch vs Morocco in protest during AFCON final and Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni racially abusing Real Madrid' Vinicus Jr. with a covered mouth in a Champions League game in February earlier this year.

Why players may get red card for leaving pitch or covering mouth in FIFA World Cup 2026?

After the Presstiani incident in the ongoing Champions League where he racially abused Vini Jr. for which he was handed a six-match ban by the UEFA, FIFA president Gianni Infantino led the charge for stricter rules, including a read card.

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Presstiani initially had denined racially abusing Vini Jr. during the Champions League play-off match, but agreed to it in subsequent hearing heald the European body. Vini jr. immediately complained to the referee about the incident and had left the pitch in protest, resulting in a dealy in the game.

Also Read - FIFA chief calls for automatic forfeit of games for teams whose fans get involved in racism during games

The second reason for which players may now get a red card in FIFA WC is walking off the pitch in protest. The incident which prompted it was Senegal players walking off against Morocco in AFCON final against a penalty decision. Senegal evenntually won the match but as Morocco missed the penalty post a lengthy delay. Later on, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) took the title away from Senegal and gave it to Morocco, prompting an appeal from Senegal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

What happens if a player leaves in protest because of racial abuse?

The two points for which a player can be given a red card by referee in FIFA World Cup 2026 are: 1) leaving pitch in protest, and 2) covering mouths during altercation - the two points are intertwined as a player may walk off in protest after suffering racial abuse - something with the European football body has raised as an objection against applying the rule in own league.