FIFA chief calls for automatic forfeit of games for teams whose fans get involved in racism during games

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for an automatic forfeit of games for the teams whose fans indulge in act racism during the play in various leagues such as Italian Serie A, English Premier League (EPL) and Spanish La Liga. He shared the thoughts after two separate incident of racisms on Saturday (January 20) which included Serie A and English Football League (EFL) or the Championship.

“As well as the three-step process (match stopped, match re-stopped, match abandoned), we have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists,” said Infantino via a FIFA post on X.

“FIFA and football shows full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. Once and for all: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination! The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. The players affected by Saturday’s events have my undivided support. We need ALL the relevant stakeholders to take action, starting with education in schools so that future generations understand that this is not part of football or society,” he added.

In Serie A, AC Milan players walked off the pitch for a brief period of time after their French goalkeeper Mike Maignan alleged that Udinese fans made monkey noises in stands. In EFL, Coventry manager reported that mid-fielder Kasey Palmer was subjected to an racist gesture by a fan in dying moments of the game against Sheffield Wednesday.