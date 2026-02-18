Champions League | 'Never been racist': Prestianni on racism claims against Vinicius Jr as Benfica releases video in support

Ginaluca Prestianni has refuted all allegations of hurling racial abuse at Vinicius Jr. in Benfica vs Real Madrid in Champions League play-off leg 1 match on Tuesday (Feb 17) at Estadio da Luz. Benfica has also released a video of the exact moment Vini Jr ran to referee Francois Letexier to complain. In the video shared by Benfica, who lost the match 0-1, the club says nothing could be heard what has been told, alluding to Real Madrid star Vini Jr's claim of being abused with racially charged taunts. Vini Jr's teammate Kylian Mbappe, however, has said that he heard Argentine Prestianni abuse Brazilian Vini and called for banning the Benfica player from Champions League. Real Madrid, meanwhile, won the match 1-0 with Vini Jr. scoring the goal.

Benfica releases video of alleged racial abuse moment in Champions League match vs Real Madrid

The incident happened shortly after Vini scored the goal in the 50th minute. He can been being congratulated by his teammates and then immediately looks in direction of Prestianni, who is standing at a distance with t-shirt over is mouth. Vini and Prestianni exchange words and then the Real Madrid player runs to referee who makes a cross-arm gesture to indicate racism. Watch the video below:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the match, Vinicius called out the abuse faced by him and called the racists 'cowards'. Prestianni, three hours later, offered a statement on social media and wrote: "I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults at Vinícius Júnior; he unfortunately misinterpreted what was said. I have never been racist towards anyone."

"There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium. A stadium where Vinicius plays something happens, always," said Mourinho at after-match press conference. The Benfica coac also said that Vinicus incited the crowd with his 'disrespectful celebration' after the goal.