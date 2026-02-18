The Champions League defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had their hearts in mouth on play-off leg 1 match against Monaco on Tuesday (Feb 17). PSG were 0-2 down, thanks to a historic brace by Folarin Balogun, but managed to turn around things and eventually won 3-2 in the away match. For PSG, substitute Desire Doue scored twice - in 29th and the match-winner in 67th minute while Achraf Hakimi's goal in the 41st minute ensure that his team doesn't go into the half time with a deficit. The PSG's win meant Balogun, who became the first American to score a brace in a Champions League, did so in a losing cause.

PSG substitue flips script on Monaco

Monaco, the Ligue 1 rivals of PSG, had a dream start when Balogun scored a goal in the first minute of the match. He took Monaco to 2-0 with another goal in the 18th minute and PSG were left in disbelief. PSG coach Luis Enrique then did something which turned out to be match-winning. Enrique's PSG called in Desire Doue in place of Ousmane Dembele in the 27th minute and voila - two minutes later the subsitute scored the first goal for PSG. With nearly four minutes of regulation time left in the first half, Hakimi joined the party and scored the equalizer for PSG, ensuring the scores stay level going into the half-time.

The second half started just opposite of first half for Monaco. In the 48th minute, Aleksandr Golovin was sent off the field after getting a red-card for a poor tackle on Vitinha. Against a 10-man Monaco, PSG took full advantage as Doue scored his second goal in the 67th minute take the team ahead. PSG didn't allow the lead the slip in the remaining time and ensured a stunning comeback win was theirs when the final whistle blew.