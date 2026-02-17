/Big Bash League set for India debut in Chennai? Cricket Australia exploring move: Report

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has received a request to host the first match of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season in Chennai and delegates from Cricket Australia (CA) recently met TNCA officials to talk about holding the opening match at Chepauk stadium. However, TNCA has said that the final decision will be taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A senior TNCA official said that the Australian group, which included two BBL representatives and one CA official, visited Chennai last week to discuss the idea.

The TNCA made it clear that the match cannot go ahead without approval from the BCCI and for now, the decision rests with the Indian board.

"We have heard their proposal and are fully aware of our jurisdiction. The TNCA has left the matter to the BCCI. We have made it clear to the Australian delegation that without BCCI approval, the plan cannot move forward," a TNCA official said. The ball is in the BCCI court," according to the reports from Cricbuzz.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Los Angeles mayor calls for LA28 chief organiser to step down over Epstein files

If the plan gets approval, the match could be played in December. So far, the BCCI has not given any clear response and is believed to be carefully reviewing the situation.

According to a report by Australian outlet SEN, this move is part of a wider strategy to connect the Indian market closely with the BBL. This comes at a time when at least two of the league’s eight teams are expected to be put up for sale.

"The bold ambition is part of a wider strategy to intertwine the lucrative Indian market with the BBL ahead of a near-certain sale for at least two of its eight franchises," a report in Australian media outlet SEN read.

According to reports, the Perth Scorchers are likely to be one of the teams considered for the Chennai match. The time difference between Western Australia and India is only about two and a half hours, which makes scheduling easier.