/Los Angeles mayor calls for LA28 chief organiser to step down over Epstein files

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has asked for Casey Wasserman, whose name was mentioned in Epstein files, to step down from his position as the chief organiser of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. In a chat with CNN, Bass said it was ‘unfortunate’ that the LA28 organisers were supporting Wasserman despite revelations of his flirtatious email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell two decades ago.

Not only this, but several Los Angeles city officials also called for Wasserman to step down earlier, only for the mayor to decline it, saying it was up to the LA28 board members to make a call on it. However, on Monday (Feb 17), Bass said, "My opinion is that he should step down. That's not the opinion of the board, adding that she needs to look at the leadership of LA28.

The LA28 Olympics executive committee gave Wasserman its backing on February 11.

And Wasserman announced last week that he would sell the vast sports and entertainment agency that he founded because of the backlash over the email exchanges with Maxwell.

The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday it was up to the LA organisers to decide whether to keep Wasserman in his job.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told journalists: "This is a matter for the board of LA28, still at this stage.

"As you know, a law firm looked into it, and it is up to the board to draw their own conclusions. I understand there are many conversations happening at this moment."

Wasserman, 51, has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in the Epstein scandal.

He said in an apology last month that his exchange with Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein, took place before her crimes came to light.

The US Justice Department last month released the latest cache of so-called Epstein files -- more than three million documents, photos and videos related to its investigation into sex criminal Epstein, who died from what was determined to be suicide while in custody in 2019.