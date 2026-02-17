/'Hoping that we can get back to diversity and equality': Coco Gauff on ICE action in US

American tennis player Coco Gauff has shared her unfiltered thoughts on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) doing crackdown across the country on immigration. Gauff, who has always been vocal about the political subjects, is currently in Dubai and shared here thoughts with reporters on Sunday (Feb 15). The world no. 5 is granddaughter of Yvonne Lee Odom who helped desegregation in schools in the USA in 1960s.

“Everything going on in the US, obviously I’m not really for it. I don’t think people should be dying in the streets just for existing. I don’t like what’s going on,” Gauff said in reference to the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota.

“I think for me, it is tough to sometimes wake up and see something because I do care a lot about our country. I think people think I don’t for some reason, but I do. I’m very proud to be American.

“But I think when you’re from any country, you don’t have to represent the entire values of what’s going on in the leadership. I think there’s a lot of people around there who believe in the things I believe in, and believe in diversity and equality. So, I’m hoping as the future progresses that we can get back to those values,” she added.