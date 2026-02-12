/FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'Dedicated to the security': US ICE chief shares agency's role at upcoming event

Todd Lyons, the acting chief of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has said that his department will be part of security set-up during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The football world cup is being co-hosted by the United States of America (USA) along with Mexico and Canada. The US will be hosting 78 matches while Mexico and Canada will host 13 matches each during the world cup which runs from Jun 11 to Jul 19. The ICE has been quite busy in the country ever since Donald Trump took oath as the president and started his second term in January 2025.

ICE to be part of FIFA World Cup security in USA

Respoding to a question by Representative Nellie Pou - of New Jersey's ninth district on the House committee on homeland security, Lyons said his team is "dedicated to securing that operation, and we are dedicated to the security of all of our participants as well as visitors." Pou's constituency houses MetLife Stadium - the venue of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

The ICE chief was answering the questions following shooting of two US citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good which has sparked protests across the country, especially against the department.

Pou asked: "You realise that if [fans] feel they are going to be wrongfully incarcerated, wrongfully pulled out, that is going to hurt this entire process?"

"Yes ma'am, and ICE is dedicated to ensuring that everyone that visits the facilities will have a safe and secure event," said Lyons in response.

Under the new FIFA prioritized appointment scheduling system announced on Nov 17, the fans with tickets to the US-hosted game will get priority appointment for the visas at the embassies world wide. US Secretary of State Rubio, however, made it clear that the new fast-tracker system is only to expedite the appointment process and does not guarantee a visa despite having the ticket.