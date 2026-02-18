Champions League | 'Where Vinicius plays something happens,' Benfica coach Mourinho on alleged racial abuse vs Real Madrid player

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho, with his comments, has added more to alleged racial abuse controversy against Real Madrid Vinicius Jr during Champions League play-off leg 1 on Tuesday (Feb 17). Real Madrid won the match at Estadio da Luz 1-0 with Vini Jr. scoring the goal in the 50th minute. Shortly after, the Real Madrid players took off after alleged racial abuse by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni against Vini. Mourinho, meanwhile, said that Vinicus incited the crowd with his 'disrespectful celebration' after the goal.

Mourinho tries to justify alleged racial abuse against Vinicius Jr

"There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium. A stadium where Vinicius plays something happens, always," said Mourinho at after-match press conference.

"It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal. Unfortunately [he was] not just happy to score that astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way. I told [Vinicius], when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club [Eusebio] was black," added the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss.

"Yes. I believe so," Mourinho responded when asked if thought Vinicius incited the crowd with his goal celebration. Both, Vinicius and Mourinho were seen talking to each other during the incident which halted the match for 10 minutes. Have a look at the video below:

After the match, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe hit out at Prestianni for the racial abuse against Vinicius Jr. Calling for a permanent ban on him, Mbappe revealed: "The Benfica player wearing no.25 (Prestianni), I won't say his name because he doesn't deserve it.... he puts his shirt over his mouth to say, 'Vini is a monkey' five times. I heard it... this player does not deserve to play in the Champions League."