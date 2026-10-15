/YouTube to flag AI-created music across platforms: What listeners need to know

Artificial intelligence is changing how music is composed, produced and released, making it increasingly important for listeners to understand how their favourite tracks are created. YouTube is taking another step towards greater disclosure by introducing labels for songs made primarily with generative AI on YouTube Music, with the feature expected to reach its main platform as well. The move aims to give audiences clearer information about the role AI plays in the music they stream.

YouTube to label AI-generated songs as listeners demand more transparency

In a blog shared by the streaming platform, it has stated that YouTube Music is rolling out labels to make it easier to see when a song was created primarily using generative AI. YouTube has stated that they are teaming up with music partners and using their own detection tools to identify AI-generated tracks, applying the same labelling principles already used across YouTube.

Also Read: Salman Khan reveals health struggles behind his changing physique on KWK

“Generative AI is opening up new ways for artists to create, experiment, and share music. As these tools evolve, our listeners have told us they want transparency when they’re hearing an AI-generated track,” YouTube stated. For example, this includes using a generative model to create the composition and vocals. These new music labels will also expand to the main YouTube app.

This distinction matters because music production has long relied on digital software. The new labels focus on helping listeners recognise music created primarily through generative AI, rather than treating all technology-assisted production as equivalent. Clearer labelling gives listeners additional context without necessarily making a judgement about the music’s quality. It also reflects a broader conversation within the industry about disclosure, creative ownership and the relationship between artists and their audiences.

Internet reacts to YouTube Music's latest move on AI

Soon after the decision announced by YouTube for labelling the songs which are AI-generated, the internet was flooded with reactions. One user wrote, "This is why YouTube Music will forever be the best music streaming platform, the best algorithm, the greatest audio/video interface and now AI LABELS!!"

Also Read: Honey Singh gets fresh summons from Maharashtra Cyber over alleged objectionable concert remarks

Another user wrote, "YouTube Music is now labelling songs made mostly with AI. Finally, if the singer has never technically existed, that feels like useful album information."