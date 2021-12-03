Whitney Cummings had to Google search Shah Rukh Khan when Vir Das told her he's 'biggest superstar of world'

Can you imagine a world where someone does not know about Shah Rukh Khan? That was the exact reaction that Indian comedian Vir Das had when Whitney Cummings told him that she didn’t know about him.

On a podcast session called Good For You with Whitney Cummings, Vir Das told her that Shah Rukh Khan is the “biggest star in the world” and added that while Brad Pitt could walk down a street in Los Angeles but Shah Rukh Khan stepping out in Mumbai would lead to a “stampede”.

Talking about Shahrukh Khan’s fan base, the comedian said, “In Mumbai if Shah Rukh Khan, who is the biggest Bollywood star, stepped out for like 30 seconds, there’d be a stampede. There’d be 5,000 people on the street. And that’s like Bollywood fame.”

That led Whitney Cummings to search for Shah Rukh Khan on Google. As she continued with her search, Vir said, “That’s the biggest star in the world, pretty much. Like in terms of everything. In terms of fan-base, in terms of reach, in terms of everything. Like every Sunday, he will have 10,000 people waiting outside his house.”

“Nobody romances a woman like Shah Rukh romances a woman – it’s something you’ll find people saying.”

Vir also recalled during the podcast, writing jokes for Shah Rukh Khan as he told Whitney, “Our version of the Oscars – I used to write jokes for that and he used to host it. Like you’d be up in his house and just like pitching jokes to the guy. And then he’d never listen to you. He’d go on and do his version of the joke and it would always be better. Nobody’s ever done that.”

He added: “So in backstage, you’re just like ‘…that was good. You know he’s that good. He’s that smart.”

