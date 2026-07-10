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When Life Gives You Tangerines star IU and Lee Jong Suk part ways after four years: Report

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 12:26 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 12:32 IST
When Life Gives You Tangerines star IU and Lee Jong Suk part ways after four years: Report

IU and Lee Jong Suk Photograph: (X)

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South Korean singer-actress IU and actor Lee Jong Suk have reportedly ended their relationship after four years together. Read to know more. 

South Korean singer and actress IU (best known for roles in When Life Gives You Tangerines and Perfect Crown, among others) and actor Lee Jong Suk (W and Big Mouth, among others) have reportedly parted ways after four years of dating. Their respective agencies, EDAM Entertainment and Ace Factor, have acknowledged their breakup and have issued a statement.

IU and Lee Jong Suk call it quits after four years; actors' agencies respond

IU's agency EDAM Entertainment and Lee Jong Suk's agency Ace Factor have stated that the couple have ended their relationship, as per the report of The Chosun Biz. Both sides stated, "The two have ended their romantic relationship and decided to remain good colleagues who will cheer each other on going forward."

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IU and Lee Jong Suk began dating in 2022 after spending a decade as friends and close colleagues. They first met in August 2012 while co-hosting the SBS music show Inkigayo. Initially, they had a strict professional relationship, but they eventually bonded, with Lee describing IU as a long-time stronghold in his heart. In particular, Lee Jong-suk sparked buzz when, after receiving the grand prize at the 2022 "MBC Drama Awards", he said, "I want to say I have liked [you] very much for a very long time," publicly expressing his feelings toward IU.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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