/When Life Gives You Tangerines star IU and Lee Jong Suk part ways after four years: Report

South Korean singer and actress IU (best known for roles in When Life Gives You Tangerines and Perfect Crown, among others) and actor Lee Jong Suk (W and Big Mouth, among others) have reportedly parted ways after four years of dating. Their respective agencies, EDAM Entertainment and Ace Factor, have acknowledged their breakup and have issued a statement.

IU and Lee Jong Suk call it quits after four years; actors' agencies respond

IU's agency EDAM Entertainment and Lee Jong Suk's agency Ace Factor have stated that the couple have ended their relationship, as per the report of The Chosun Biz. Both sides stated, "The two have ended their romantic relationship and decided to remain good colleagues who will cheer each other on going forward."

Add WION as a Preferred Source